Idaho Rep writes opinion piece over common core

Idaho Representative Dorothy Moon is upset over the common core principles, saying they aren't working for Idaho kids.

The opinion piece was written after Representative Moon felt her constituents didn't get to have their voice heard.

Moon said some drove from hours away to attend the meeting, but never got the chance to talk.

“They said there were 12 written comments in support of common core, the fact of the matter is there were 12 written comments not in support of common core. In fact there were 30 people in attendance which were not accounted for,” Moon explained.

Idaho State Board Of Education President Debbie Critchfield tells KMVT they always welcome comments.

“It's an ongoing conversation, and as we look back to the reviews that have to take place and will continue to take place, we do value the input of Idahoans. To this point we have only seen support for maintaining these high quality standards,” Critchfield explained.

Moon says there's a reason she wants to see common core removed from schools, dating back to when she was running for office in 2016.

“There were times I would stop at folks house and the grandparent would come out, and she'd say, 'so you're running for office?' and I'd say ‘yes’, and she said 'while I've got two grandkids in here crying right now because they can't figure out how to do the math'. And that wasn't just once or twice, it was numerous, I bet I've had over a hundred comments from parents about how they cannot help their child with math,” Moon explained.

To which Critchfield replied.

“I would encourage them to sit down with their teacher, request to look what the standards are, they can go online to the state department of education website and they can see what those standards are for all of the grades,” Critchfield said.

