Idaho SNAP benefits can now be used for online purchases

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says families using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits can purchase groceries online.

Officials say Walmart and Amazon are the only retailers currently approved by U.S. Department of Agriculture to accept benefits from the SNAP program, according to a news release.

Amazon will accept online order started Tuesday and at Walmart stores in Caldwell and Jerome. All Walmart stores will accept online orders starting Thursday.

The decision comes after Idaho was chosen for a pilot program.

SNAP recipients can choose in-store pick up or delivery, where available, but those who choose delivery will have to pay any delivery fee out of pocket.

SNAP benefits do not cover these costs.

“As stay-at-home orders are lifted, everyone is still encouraged to continue practicing social distancing, and this should help that effort,” said Kristin Matthews, program manager for Idaho SNAP. “At-risk and needy populations are still facing tremendous difficulty finding and purchasing food, and Idaho is continuing to explore ways to better serve them.”

For more information on SNAP, visit www.livebetteridaho.gov or call 855-289-1427 to apply.