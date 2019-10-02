Idaho Second Amendment Alliance visits Twin Falls on 'Freedom Tour'

The Idaho Second Amendment Alliance is touring the state hoping to educate people about the rights that are given to people under the Second Amendment.

They will travel 10,000 miles throughout the state of Idaho.

The alliance is based out of the Treasure Valley, but wanted to visit more of Idaho.

The event was held at Red's Trading Post Tuesday night where the president of the alliance Greg Pruett talked about his thoughts on red flag laws, the constitutional carry rights in Idaho and his opinion on what could happen to gun control in Idaho because of the ballot initiative.

Idaho Rep. Christy Zito was at the event as well

"If we are not involved, if we don't educate ourselves, if we don't know what our representatives are doing, then the problem is ours," Zito said. "Then once you figure it out, and you like what they are doing then you better get out there and support them."

The reason that the group is going on this tour they say is to help have healthy conversation about the rights that people have in the state of Idaho.