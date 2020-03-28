Idaho Secretary of State asks Governor Little to delay May Primary Election

Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney has delivered a request to Governor Brad Little to delay the the May 19 Primary Election to no earlier than June 16, to provide voters time to request absentee ballots in additions to a request to close all polling locations. The request comes amid concern over public safety at polling places due to the coronavirus and to allow adequate time for voters to be informed absentee voting and the process.

Secretary Denney's letter to Governor Little is attached in this article, and a press release from the Idaho Secretary of State's Office is included below:

In the weeks to come, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and Idaho’s 44 county clerks will be promoting absentee voting for the Primary election through the #VoteEarlyIdaho campaign, which will include mailings to all registered Idaho voters informing them of the absentee process and timelines. “Please do your part to help us keep you and your neighbors safe by requesting your absentee ballot today” says Secretary of State Lawerence Denney. “This will give our county clerks and their teams more time to respond to the increased volume of requests under the current conditions.”

In order to expedite the process for Idahoans to request their absentee ballot for the Primary election, the Secretary of State’s office has now made online absentee ballot requests available for those registered electors with an Idaho driver’s license or ID card. “We only turned this on 48 hours ago, and in that short window of time over 4,000 registered voters have requested their absentee ballot,” says Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck. “As we begin to promote this opportunity more broadly in the coming days, we hope to see that number grow substantially.” Visit https://IdahoVotes.gov/vote- early-idaho to request your absentee ballot. Downloadable request forms are available for those without the requirements for the online system. Ballot request forms can also be obtained from county clerks offices and websites.