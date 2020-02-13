Idaho Senate committee approves school curriculum standards

Idaho's public school curriculum standards will stay in place for another year after they were adopted by a panel of Idaho senators.

The Senate Education Committee unanimously approved the standards on Wednesday.

The standards are based on Common Core and include benchmarks in English, math and science to describe what students should know after completing each grade.

Also Wednesday, the Senate approved a resolution to create a committee to study replacing the standards with something else over the next several months.

That proposal still needs House approval to move forward.