Idaho Senate committee introduces must-pass legislation

The Latest on Idaho rules legislation (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

The Senate has passed legislation to keep in force some 8,000 administrative rules from state agencies involving such things as requiring licenses for health care workers.

The Senate voted 31-0 Thursday to send the bill to the House.

The Senate on Wednesday killed a similar bill after the House added an amendment involving the state's obscure ruling making process.

The amendment would have required rules originating in state agencies get approval from both the House and Senate before taking effect.

Currently, the rules can take effect with only one chamber's approval.

The rules will expire this summer if the House rejects the bill.

If that happens, the governor's office could put in place temporary rules, and all the rules might have to be reviewed by next year's Legislature.

___

10:37 a.m.

A Senate panel has introduced must-pass legislation after killing a previous bill that contained an amendment from the House that senators found objectionable.

The Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee on Thursday introduced the bill to keep in force some 8,000 administrative rules created by state agencies.

The Senate on Wednesday killed a similar bill because the House added an amendment involving the state's obscure ruling making process.

The amendment would have required rules originating in state agencies get approval from both the House and Senate before taking effect.

Currently, the rules can take effect with only one chamber's approval.

If the administrative rules bill isn't passed, thousands of rules would expire this summer.

The rules include such things as requirements that health care professionals be licensed.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

