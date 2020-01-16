Idaho Senator Jim Risch applauds the passing of a trade agreement

Idaho Senator Jim Risch is applauding the passing of an agreement in trading between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, telling KMVT that it will help those in the Magic Valley especially.

"Something very specific to the Magic Valley, the USMCA really put in place the mechanism whereby dairy products are going to be able to move into Canada. Prior to this, there was no movement of dairy products in Canada at all, and the reason was they had a 247% tariff on dairy products into Canada, Said Senator Risch.

Risch also told us the president will possibly be signing the bill into law Thursday or Friday.