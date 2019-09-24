Idaho Skin Institute opens clinic in Burley hoping to bring skin care to rural areas

According to the CDC Idaho has the 5th highest rate of skin cancer in the US. Local doctors are doing what they can to bring skin care to everyone.

The Idaho Skin Institute is working to bring skin care to rural Idaho and help those who haven't had access to skin care before.

Not everyone has the option to drive to twin falls to go to the doctor.

and the Idaho Skin Institute knows that.

"Idaho has a very high instance of skin cancer, especially melanoma skin cancer," said dermatologist Colby Bingham. "Those who are in rural areas and work outside are at the highest risk."

The reason the rate of skin cancer is so high is because of the elevation.

'People who are outdoors, or hunting or fishing or getting up in the mountains, it’s a lot of ultra violet light radiation, which causes skin cancer. We really recommend even in the fall, winter time, put on the sunscreen, or it’s going to cause problems," said Bingham.

By opening up this new dermatology clinic, they hope to be able to catch those skin diseases early enough that it’s not too late.

"We were hoping by setting up a clinic in an area like this we would be able to capture those patients earlier and be able to give them the appropriate treatment," Bingham said.

They hope those who may have been putting off going to the dermatologist will come in now that it’s a lot closer.

"If patients have an opportunity to come somewhere local, and they don’t have to take a whole day off of work, or take a whole day off. Same thing with kids in school, with acne or whatever skin condition you may have, we just want to make it easier for you to come see us," said Bingham.

With the colder weather approaching,They emphasize the importance of skin care.

"Wash with a lotion type soap and always put a lotion on after they get out of the shower," said Physician Assistant. "Always wear sunscreen, the people are outside a lot enjoying the sunshine in Idaho."

