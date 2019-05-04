Burley woman hit by car in Pocatello

Two pedestrians are in critical condition after being struck by a car Saturday morning in Pocatello.

According to Idaho State Police, officials were called to investigate an injury crash at 1:54 a.m. after a car hit two women near the intersection of South 4th Avenue and Whitman Street.

ISP said Krista McMurray, 24, of Burley, and Britni Scott, 26, of Pocatello, were crossing the street when Andrew Poisel, 30, of Pocatello hit them with his car.

McMurray and Scott were taken to Portneuf Medical Center and Bannock County Sheriff's Office arrested Poisel. ISP said alcohol was a factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

