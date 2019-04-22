Idaho State Board of Ed votes increase tuition and fees

The Idaho State Board of Education recently voted 5-3 to increase tuition and fees at Idaho's four year universities.

Debbie Critchfield, who was recently elected president of the board, talked with KMVT about ways the board is looking to reduce cost for students and what she thinks the biggest challenge is that faces higher education in Idaho.

"It just provides more resources overall now how the institution then budgets according to the individual colleges and majors, each of those colleges within the institutions have their own budgets," Critchfield said. "And the students fees are there to support overall students, not one particular need"

Critchfield was a no-vote on the board's decision to approve tuition and fee increases, but said the board is moving together as one, and that request for increases were justified with evidence and were well-thought-out. She also indicated that the board is looking at ways constantly to lower the cost of education for students.

"The state of board of education has directed all of our institutions to completely removing or lowering the cost of textbooks for all freshman and all general ed courses across the state," Critchfield said.

As for the biggest challenges higher education faces, Critchfield believes in a world where nontraditional students have become the tradition students, institutions have to continue to adapt to how they communicate with prospective students on the various platforms they receiving information.

"I think one of the biggest challenges that our 2-year or 4, institutions have is attracting the type of student that we have now," she said.