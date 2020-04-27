Idaho State Board of Education discusses CARES Act funding for schools

On Monday, the Idaho State Board of Education held a Zoom meeting to discuss their recommendations on how to use the money allocated to schools through the CARES Act, which Idaho will be receiving very soon.

We reached out to the Idaho State Board of Education’s president, Debbie Critchfield, who had this to say; “The Governor's office is receiving a large portion of money, for which he is going to be able to make decisions. He has asked that our board provide recommendations on best ways to support learning in the short term and long-term.”

One of the recommendations, surrounded the importance of improving Idaho’s learning management system and developing a statewide program for learning. The goal to have seamless distance and virtual learning, which would be uniform and thorough to give every student the same opportunities.

Watch the full meeting below:

