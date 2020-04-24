Idaho State Board of Education discusses senior requirements

Once a week, the Idaho State Board of Education has been meeting to discuss the education system in Idaho, and recently they have been spending a lot of time talking about the seniors.

Senior year is one that many look forward to all across the world, but the COVID-19 crisis has stripped so many of their last few months of 12th grade.

"We as a state and as a nation have sympathy and compassion for our seniors, who at the culmination of this education experience that they have had are not able to have some of the rights of passage," said Debbie Critchfield, the president of the board. "Certainly prom and some of those senior trips and, you know, other things that are associated with finishing up your school experience."

The Idaho State Board of Education meets once a week to discuss changes to curriculum and how to handle things such as dual credit courses.

"There won't be any type of impact for dual credit courses — those are college courses that are taught either virtually or at the high school, and those discussions are taking place so we can assure students that are currently in a dual credit course that they will get credit for that course and it won't be time or money lost," Critchfield said.

Seniors who have not yet taken the SAT or ACT in order to graduate will have that requirement waived as well.

"We are encouraging them to visit with their counselors to make sure that they have the basics and the foundational skills that they need and the requirements to move them beyond high school," Critchfield said.

Holding a graduation ceremony is up to each individual school district, but she has no doubt that people will come up with other ideas to celebrate seniors.

"I think that we are going to see a lot of creativity and a lot of innovation on how we can have some sort of normalcy on what is very much an unsettling time," Critchfield said.