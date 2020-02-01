Idaho State Police are investigating a two vehicle crash

Idaho State Police Investigating two vehicle crash
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) UPDATE: 2:00 P.M.

Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley has confirmed to KMVT that Cheryl Phillips, 67, from Wendell died in a two vehicle accident near 3700 N and 2500 E in Twin Falls County. NOK has been notified.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Idaho State Police are currently investigating a two vehicle crash near 3700 N and 2500 E in Twin Falls.

Idaho State Police, Public information officer, Lt. Robert Rausch told KMVT that he does believe it was a head on collision.

KMVT will update this story as more information becomes available.

 
