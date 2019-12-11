Police offer steps for drivers to prepare for winter roads

With the temperatures dropping and possible storms on the way, Idaho State Police offers drivers some advice to stay safe on the roads during the winter months.

“I’ll need to get up a little earlier because I’ll probably have to leave a little earlier you just need to prepare well, and expect traffic to be a little different when there is inclement weather,” said Lt. Robert Rausch with the Idaho State Police.

Police advise people take the extra time to prepare their car and to make sure they defrost their windshield before hitting the road.

“Have patience, patience with other drivers as well, some people's level of comfort isn't what yours is, it's important that you understand that, hey, this person may be driving really slow to you, but to them this might be just right what they can handle,” Rausch said.

Drivers should also keep an emergency kit of sorts in the car in case of a break down.

“When driving in the snow, honestly I think about keeping a blanket, some food, some water, maybe a candle, just to keep safe during the winter time,” said Spencer Alaniz who works at Jiffy Lube.

Alaniz also says keeping kitty litter in on hand can help drivers regain traction in a slippery situation.

“That it's more important to arrive, even if you are late, than to not arrive, so make sure that you know, you are getting up early, you are putting stuff in your car, your tires are good for the winter, your patient with yourself and with other drivers out on the road,” Rausch said.

He reminds drivers to keep a safe distance behind cars, in case they break quickly drivers will have time to react.