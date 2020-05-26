Idaho State Police remind people to be safe during 100 deadliest days

The 100 deadliest days of travel started Friday, and there's some things people need to know to stay safe on the roads this year.

Last year, saw 90 deaths on Idaho roads during the Friday before Memorial Day to Labor Day, down from 101 deaths in 2018.

Idaho State Police Lt. Robert Rausch talked about what they typically see this time of year, and in addition to talking about driving under the influence and distracted driving, there's another thing they see a lot of this time of year — drowsy driving.

"If you have another driver who is not tired, find a safe place to switch drivers," Rausch said. "We encourage you not to pull just over on the side of the interstate, but rather find an exit, so you're not facing 80 mile an hour traffic."

Even getting out of the car and talking a walk helps.

However, there's one big thing to be aware of.

"We would encourage you not to drive under the influence of anything, including caffeine and other things as an attempt to keep you awake, because when your body, when the caffeine wears off, you won't know, and suddenly you'll be in the ditch," Rausch said.

Rausch says he's seen that many times over his career.

"They say, you know, 'I was driving along, had my energy drink or had my coffee' or what have you, and 'all of a sudden I woke up to the ditch.,'" Rausch said. "And that is a very familiar story. So just plan your trip, plan how much ground you're going to cover, and not try and push it."

They also see more boats and campers being hauled, and Rausch reminds people to make sure they're comfortable pulling those, as those can lead to problems if you're not used to it.