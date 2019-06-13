Idaho State Police warn of dangers of drowsy driving

The 100 deadliest days on Idaho roads are underway, and that means more people on the roads.

KMVT is putting you first, talking about the dangers of drowsy driving with the Idaho State Police, in order to keep you and you loved ones safe.

“The driversed.com survey found that 71 percent of our respondents said they have driven while drowsy,” explained Laura Adams, a safety and education analyst with Driversed.com stated.

More than 1,000 drivers responded to that survey, meaning that over 700 of them admitted to driving drowsy.

But how does that number effect the Gem Satate?

KMVT talked with the Idaho State Police Trooper Corey Kelley, who said that drowsiness played a factor in 92 crashes and killed 3 in 2017.

“Most of the time it is people wanting to get to their destination. They'll think I’m tired, I’m drowsy, but if I can get there, then I'll be fine, then I can take a nap. And that's all well and good until a crash happens, til you injure yourself, somebody else, property, or a fatality situation could occur,” Kelley

There are also some things drivers can do when feeling tired.

“Get some water, get a drink, walk around. If you're tired after that, if your head starts to bob, if you, hit the rumble strip, anything like that, you definitely want to get off the road as soon as possible,” Kelley said, doing those things could save you in the long run.

“Most motels that are roadside don't cost that much, less than a hundred dollars usually, certainly cheaper than your life,” Kelley explained.

Kelley said it all comes down to keeping what matters most safe.

“We want to make sure everyone shows up to their destinations safe and sound, and that why we just are hoping that people take heed and drive safely, and get plenty of sleep,” Kelley said.