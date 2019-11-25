Idaho State Representative tours the Twin Falls School District

During Nov. 18-22 public schools celebrated American Education Week where parents, educators and community members are encouraged to celebrate great public schools. KMVT spent Tuesday with an Idaho legislator as she toured the Twin Falls School District and got her take on some of Idaho public schools.

State Rep. Linda Hartgen was in attendance for elementary, middle and high school classes. She tells KMVT it's nice to see Idaho students loving to learn.

"It’s been a pretty amazing morning to witness all of the teachers and how they teach and how much they love their students and how much they students seem to love learning," she said. "I saw lots of smiles and lots of laughter and good jobs done by all and it's very motivational."

As Hartgent walked through the halls of O’Leary Middle School she discussed the new and innovative ways that students are now taught compared to when she was in school with Peggy Hoy president of the Idaho Education Association.

"We want to make sure that our legislators know how hard our teachers work because we do," Hoy said.

Hartgen said why she chose to participate in this tour.

"We own the schools, you know the state, the community, the citizens, we all own the schools," Hartgen said. "We need to know what's going on. We need to know how they are teaching; we need to know how hard they work. We need to know the good job they are doing and share it."

Hoy also said her hope for the tour and what she hopes Hartgen was able to take out of it.

"At the end of the day I’m hoping that we showcased that the Twin Falls School District is an amazing place to work, and we have amazing teachers, we have amazing students and we have amazing schools,” Hoy said.