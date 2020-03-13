Idaho State University Meridian campus closed for cleaning after student returns from out-of-state conference where case of COVID-19 confirmed

According to an emaill, posted on the Idaho State University website, classes have been canceled at the university's Meridian campus after discovering a student attending class there recently returned from an out-of-state of conference where a case of COVID-19 was confirmed. According to the emaill, the student who attended the conference and a dozen other members of the Meridian campus community are in self isolation and all affected individuals have been notified. Classes and on the campus activities have also been canceled until Monday, March 16.

"The Meridian facility is currently short on custodial staff, so, out of an abundance of caution, the University is bringing in a crew today and over the weekend to fully clean the facility. The student accessed minimal areas within the facility, and there is no indication that the student had any contact with, or entered, the West Ada School District portion of the building.

All faculty, staff, students, and visitors on the Meridian campus have been asked to return home. University employees who have been impacted by today’s campus closure and sent home will receive paid administrative leave. Classes, labs, clinics, and other activities planned on the campus have been canceled until Monday, March 16. "