Idaho State players win settlement in false arrest lawsuit

(Source: MGN)
Posted:

OGDEN, Utah (AP) - A Utah county has agreed to pay more than $10,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by two Idaho State University football players who say they were falsely arrested during a bank robbery investigation.

The Standard-Examiner reported Nehemiah McFarlin and Atoatasi Fox will receive $5,100 each in the settlement with Box Elder County.

The pair were arrested for a robbery in Idaho in December 2016.

The men said they were arrested despite presenting alibis. The lawsuit said police arrested the men based only on a witness statement saying the robber was black and used a white car.

Box Elder County attorneys could not be immediately be reached for comment.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus