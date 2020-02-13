Idaho State players win settlement in false arrest lawsuit

A Utah county has agreed to pay more than $10,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by two Idaho State University football players who say they were falsely arrested during a bank robbery investigation.

The Standard-Examiner reported Nehemiah McFarlin and Atoatasi Fox will receive $5,100 each in the settlement with Box Elder County.

The pair were arrested for a robbery in Idaho in December 2016.

The men said they were arrested despite presenting alibis. The lawsuit said police arrested the men based only on a witness statement saying the robber was black and used a white car.

Box Elder County attorneys could not be immediately be reached for comment.