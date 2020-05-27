Idaho State track athletes want transgender lawsuit tossed

Two female track athletes at Idaho State University want a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a new state law banning transgender women from competing in women's sports.

It's the first such law in the nation.

Attorneys for 19-year-old Madison Kenyon of Johnston, Colorado, and 20-year-old Mary Marshall of Twin Falls, Idaho, filed a request Tuesday to side with Idaho in fighting the lawsuit.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Legal Voice filed the lawsuit in April, contending the law violates the U.S. Constitution. Kenyon and Marshall say they've lost to a transgender athlete and that transgender athletes are unfair competition.