Idaho Statesman journalists announce plans to unionize

Journalists at the Idaho Statesman in Boise announced plans to unionize on Monday.

The group has asked the newspaper's owner, McClatchy Company, to voluntarily recognize the Idaho News Guild.

A McClatchy spokeswoman says the company appreciates the journalists' right to be represented by a union and is considering the request.

Several news organizations across the United States have unionized in recent years as the industry continues to struggle with declining profits, ownership changes and layoffs.

McClatchy is facing the same issues and filed for bankruptcy last month. Idaho Statesman reporter Ruth Brown says unionizing is the best way to strengthen the Statesman's newsroom.