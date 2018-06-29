Idaho Supreme Court Justice Horton to retire

Idaho Supreme Court

announced he will be retiring effective Dec. 31.

Horton has served in the Idaho judiciary for more than 24 years. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington before returning to the Gem State to attend the University of Idaho law school.

Horton's career took him all over Idaho including a few years in the mid-to late-80s serving as deputy prosecuting attorney in Twin Falls.

He was appointed to the state’s highest court by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter in September 2007.

“It has truly been an honor to serve the state and all Idahoans for almost a quarter of a century in different roles in the Idaho courts,” Horton said in a news release,” I am proud of the work that our judiciary accomplishes at all levels and to have been a part of that work. Beyond the work of the courts, I have very much appreciated working with talented, collegial jurists and in particular, working with the other justices has been tremendously rewarding in both a professional and personal level over the last decade.”

Following with procedure on midterm vacancies, the governor will appoint someone to fill the space from a list of two to four names provided by the Idaho Judicial Council. That person will serve the remainder of Horton’s term which ends in January 2020. A nonpartisan election to elect a justice for the next six-year term will be held in May 2019.