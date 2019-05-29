Advertisement

Idaho Supreme Court: No cap on awards for whistleblowers

(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2019 at 2:40 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Idaho Supreme Court says there is no cap on how much money juries can award to whistleblowers who sue their employers.

The Idaho Statesman reports that in the unanimous May 24 ruling, the high court said Idaho's whistleblower law trumps the state's tort claim statute.

Idaho's tort claim law limits the amount of money that can be awarded to people who sue public agencies to $500,000 for each occurrence or accident. But the high court said the Whistleblower Act doesn't cap damages, and so the tort claim caps don't apply.

The ruling came in the case of Idaho State Police crash investigator Brandon Eller, who said ISP retaliated against him because he testified against another officer in a court hearing. A lower judge had reduced Eller's jury award of $1.5 million, but the Supreme Court ruling means Eller will get a new trial to determine his non-economic damages.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Photo courtesy Twin Falls Police Department
Two juveniles in custody in Twin Falls
An arrest has been made in the threat against Buhl schools Tuesday
Arrest made following threats to Buhl Schools
Officials say a threat was made around noon Tuesday
Social media threat places Buhl schools on lockdown
“Insurance for school employees has been a major issue and a big hurdle for districts to offer...
How is the Twin Falls School District reacting to the signing of House Bill 443?
Minidoka County schools close due to threat

Latest News

Democratic Rep. Brooke Green from Boise voted against the bill
House committee OKs ban on businesses requiring vaccinations
The legislation also requires the designation of a statewide dyslexia coordinator
Bill designed to help dyslexic children introduced to Idaho House
First responders are reminding people of the importance of getting out of the way of responding...
Some area residents not pulling over for first responders
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has announced crisis standards of care have been...
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare deactivates crisis standards of care for three districts
Bill would bar Idaho’s lands and animals from ‘personhood’