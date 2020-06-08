Idaho Supreme Court considers State Superintendent lawsuit

The Idaho Supreme Court is expected to rule in the coming weeks on whether the Legislature can transfer 18 technology employees and $2.7 million from the superintendent of public instruction's office to the state board of education.

Lawmakers approved the move earlier this year, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra sued.

She contends that the Legislature's move illegally strips her office of core duties.

But attorneys for the board of education and the Legislature argue that the technology functions aren't core duties and it's the Legislature's right to appropriate funds and positions as it sees fit.