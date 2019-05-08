Idaho Supreme Court considers one-punch killing case

By  | 
Posted:

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho Supreme Court is considering reducing the 15-year sentence of a northern Idaho man who threw a punch that killed another man.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports in a story on Wednesday that the court asked for additional documents after defense attorneys for 23-year-old Tyler Finlay said a pre-sentence report for his sentencing hearing contained inaccuracies.

Finlay in November 2017 pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the June 2017 death of 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice. His sentence required he serve four years before becoming eligible for parole.

Finlay sought to reduce his sentence at a post-conviction hearing but was denied by a district court judge.

Finlay's attorneys appealed that decision to the Idaho Supreme Court, saying new evidence showed inaccuracies in the pre-sentence report and that Finley should receive a sentence of no more than 10 years.

___

Information from: Coeur d'Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus