Idaho, Taiwan officials sign wheat-buying agreement

Officials from Idaho and Taiwan have signed a two-year, $576 million deal calling for Taiwan flour mills to buy Idaho wheat.

The Idaho Press reports the recently signed deal calls for the purchase of 1.8 million metric tons of wheat.

Kuo-Shu Fan, director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, said Taiwan is Idaho's second-largest agricultural export destination while Idaho is Taiwan's sixth-largest export destination.

Gov. Brad Little says he will lead his first official trade mission as governor in October to Taiwan's capital, Taipei. He says the Taiwan Flour Mills Association has brought delegations to Idaho since 1970.

The volume of wheat that Taiwan mills will purchase over the next two years is comparable to the amount purchased over the past two years.

