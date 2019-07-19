Hailey airport to receive funds for new control tower, longer runways

The Idaho Transportation Department met in Shoshone Thursday for its annual District 4 meeting.

"The board comes and they talk about issues state-wide," said District 4 engineer Jesse Barrus. "Then we get an opportunity to visit about the district and talk about innovations, talk about different things that are going on here.”

During the meeting the board passed the fiscal year 20 airport aid program unanimously.

This program is going to fund renovations in many local airports, including Freidman Memorial Airport in Hailey.

“The FAA plans to install three supplemental grants to the Challis, McCall and Hailey airports this year, totaling $20.4 million," said Jennifer Stratham, from the Idaho Airport Aid Program.

It won't cost anything for residents, as it is all funded by the Federal Aviation Administration and sponsors.

"The FAA will provide $85 million, local airport sponsors will provide $4.2 million, and IAP will provide $1.09 million during this year," Stratham said.

The state of Idaho will see $90.3 million in airport improvements this upcoming year.

This includes a new control tower and making the runways longer at the Freidman Memorial Airport in Hailey.

The meeting requires months of preparations.

"We start preparing about a month in advance," Barrus said. "We have to get our board agenda about a month in advance. Our board tour about a month in advance, which projects we are going to go look at, and things like that, make sure it's all set up."

The board spends six months in Boise and the rest of the year traveling to each of the districts in Idaho to hear about their plans and improvements.