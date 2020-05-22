Idaho Transportation Department recognizes work zone awareness week

The Idaho Transportation Department is holding their annual work zone safety awareness week.

Jessica Williams (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

Normally this is held in April, but they wanted to recognize the importance of work zone awareness week in May as well.

Work zone's can pop up on any major road or highway, and staying aware and vigilant while driving is the best way to protect yourself and those working.

This year's theme of work zone awareness is short duration operations, short duration operations are pot hole fillings, shoulder work, and picking up debris from the side of the road.

"It is especially important to pay attention during this because they can pop up with out much notice," said Jessica Williams, the public information officer for ITD. "This week is really all about just reminding drivers to drive engaged, so when you get behind the wheel, putting away distractions, and really just focusing on the road, following signs, not GPS, particularly when you enter in a work zone because those are not always the updated and the most accurate."

She says that summer months are the most common months for crews to be out doing work on the roads.