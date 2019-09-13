Idaho Trucking Association thanks truck drivers entering Idaho

You've probably driven past them hundreds of times, and not given a second thought.

A semi truck driver is given one of 300 goodie bags at the Hollister Port of Entry for driver appreciation week (Source: KMVT)

Well this week, the Idaho Trucking Association is giving semi-truck drivers the recognition they deserve.

Semi-truck drivers were shown signs and given goodie bags as they drove up and down the roads Tuesday at the Hollister port of entry, for the second annual ITA driver appreciation event.

ITA teamed up with various businesses to help fill 300 goodie bags to hand out to drivers. They also included American flags in the bags to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Melanie Crist with the Idaho trucking Association explained why they do the event.

“This is our chance as America to thank truck driver, professional truck drivers for their time and dedication to a job that is not to easy,” Crist said.

There were other port of entries sites across the state handing out bags as well.