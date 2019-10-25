Idaho Water Sports raises money for Pomerelle Ski Patrol

Idaho Water Sports is hosting their annual ski swap at their store in Burley Thursday through Saturday.

People can come by and get fitted for boots, try on new jackets and snow pants, and get excited for ski season.

Idaho Water Sports is donating some of their proceeds from this event to Pomerelle ski mountain for their ski patrol program.

"A portion of the sales is going to benefit the Pomerelle ski patrol, it will help them with their equipment purchases and hopefully someday they can build a new patrol lodge," said Gordon Hansen, the owner of Idaho Water Sports.

The ski swap is from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m Saturday.