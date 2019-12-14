Idaho Women's Business Center opens new location in Twin Falls

A helping hand for women in business has made its way to Twin Falls.

The Idaho Women's Business Center has officially opened their doors and elected officials, ambassadors and women in business were all in attendance to help celebrate.

One of the big initiatives for the Women's Business Center is to bring education to where the women live and work, so they plan to have classes that are available to women in rural areas throughout the Magic Valley.

Their first workshop immediately followed the ribbon cutting and informed women of all of the resources the business center has to offer.

"The Women's Business Center will be offering educational workshops as well as free resources, and a lot of those resources have to do with tools in technology. We know that sometimes those barriers are marketing or accounting or legal services, so we really wanted to kind of assess each woman in business and figure out the best resources that they need," says Diane Bevan, executive director of Idaho’s Women Business Center.

The new location can be found in the non-profit wing of the Twin Falls County West Building.