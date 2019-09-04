Idaho wild horse adoption more than doubled in 2019

The number of adopted wild horses in Idaho has increased tremendously.

Idaho has adopted a total of 344 animals -- mostly wild horses, some burros. Of those 344 animals, 178 were through the Adoption Incentive Program. Last year, 152 horses and burros were adopted.

Heather Tiel-Nelson, a public affairs specialist with the Bureau of Land Management, tells KMVT the program would pay up to $1,000 to people who adopted an untrained and untouched wild horse.

She says approved adopters will get $500 at the time of the adoption, and another $500 after they are titled.

It's worth mentioning, adopting these wild horses is not as easy as you may think since there are specific qualifications, and one requirement specifically states "you have to be at least 18-years-old and never have been convicted of an animal cruelty charge," Tiel-Nelson said.

The program is also feeding and caring for 50,000 wild horses and burros in off-range facilities, which is costing the facility about $48 million.

Those who are interested in adopting a wild horse, Tiel-Nelson should go to their Boise BLM Wild Horses and Burros facility, or call 208-384-3300 to schedule an appointment to view the wild horse before adopting.

The Boise district is open seven days a week.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said last year's wild horses adoption was 178; it was actually 152. This information has been updated in the story above.