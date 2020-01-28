Idaho agency wants to spend $408,000 a year to count wolves

State wildlife officials are requesting authorization to spend $408,000 to count wolves that will become part of an annual expense going forward.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told the Legislature's budget-setting committee Tuesday that knowing whether wolf numbers are increasing or decreasing is needed to make management decisions.

The agency last week made its first wolf population estimate since 2015. It said there are 1,000 wolves in Idaho based on information from 600 cameras scattered around the state.

Some lawmakers voiced concern about spending that much money to count wolves.

The committee won't start setting budgets for several more weeks.