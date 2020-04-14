Idaho airports receive $44.19 million in response to COVID-19

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday 36 Idaho airports will receive $44,196,705 in aid to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, aka CARES Act, that was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao, in a news release.

The act includes $10 billion in funds to be awarded as economic relief to eligible U.S. airports affected by the prevention of, preparation for, and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, according to a news release issued by U.S. Transportation Department. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

South Central Idaho airports are set to receive just under $19.8 million of that funding. Below is a breakdown of how much the airports will receive:

Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey — $18,476,130

Joslin Field - Magic Valley Regional Airport in Twin Falls — $1,193,730

Burley Municipal Airport — $30,000

Gooding Municipal Airport — $30,000

Jerome County Airport — $30,000

Buhl Municipal Airport — $20,000

Regionally, Jackpot/Hayden Field in Jackpot, Nevada, is set to receive $20,000.

The Boise Air Terminal/Gowen Field (BOI) is set to receive the highest amount of funding in the state at $18,930,039.

For more information and to see what aid other Idaho airports are slated to receive, check out this interactive map.

