Idaho among national leaders in private sector job growth

The effects of Idaho's private sector growth can be seen in smaller towns like Jerome, which will soon be home to a Carl's Jr. and Jack in the Box restaurants.

"A lot of great industrial growth in both communities and in the Magic Valley all over, and I think that's translated into some better jobs and more opportunity for the citizens who live here," said Mike Williams, Jerome city administrator. "And it's been nice to see some of the amenities come along with it, with better parks and better access to recreation. So it's just been a really exciting time to live here."

According to a report based on statistics from the Bureau of Labor, Idaho's private sector job growth has increased by more than 20% since 2009. That's the second largest increase among U.S. states, and second behind Utah. The report attributes Idaho's private sector job growth as largely attributable to it's more traditional industries like agriculture. And those have helped bring higher waged positions in field likes food processing and cyber security to Idaho.