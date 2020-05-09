Idaho asks Supreme Court to consider transgender inmate case

Idaho officials are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that would force the state to pay for an inmate’s gender confirmation surgery.

Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday that the state has formally asked the nation’s high court to take up the case.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals first ruled last August that the state must give 32-year-old inmate Adree Edmo gender confirmation surgery.

The court said denying the surgery amounted to unconstitutionally cruel and unusual punishment.

Still, several judges have expressed their concern with the underlying ruling directing the state to pay for the transgender woman’s surgery.

