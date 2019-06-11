Idaho authorities investigating shooting death of young girl

PARIS, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in eastern Idaho are investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff's office said Tuesday in a prepared statement that someone called emergency workers on Sunday to report that a child had been shot near U.S. Highway 30. Law enforcement officers and medical workers responded, and pronounced the child dead at the scene. She had a single gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office has not released the girl's name, but said she was from Blackfoot, Idaho. The shooting remains under investigation.

