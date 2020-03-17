Idaho bill bans transgender women, girls from competition

An Idaho bill banning transgender women from competing in women's sports despite warnings that such a law is unconstitutional is heading to the House after being amended in the Senate.

The Senate voted 24-11 Monday to approve the measure that would apply to all sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities.

A girls' or women's team would not be open to transgender students who identify as female.

Backers say the law is needed because transgender female athletes have physical advantages.

Opponents say it discriminates against transgender girls and women, and will subject athletes to invasive tests.