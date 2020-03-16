Idaho bill outlawing abortion if Roe is reversed advances

A House panel has approved legislation making abortion a crime should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.

The House State Affairs Committee voted along party lines Monday to approve the measure that includes exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

The measure now goes to the full House. It has already passed the Senate.

Under the measure, criminal punishment would be a felony and apply to the person performing the abortion, not the woman.

Doctors could have their licenses suspended or revoked.

A reversal of Roe would mean abortion policy would revert to the states.