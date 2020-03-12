Idaho bill outlaws abortion if Roe v. Wade is reversed

The Idaho Senate has approved legislation making abortion a crime should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling establishing abortion rights nationwide.

The Senate voted 27-7 Thursday to approve the measure that includes exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. Under the measure, criminal punishment would apply to the person performing the abortion, not the woman.

A reversal of Roe would mean abortion policy would revert to the states. President Donald Trump has appointed two conservative judges to the U.S. Supreme Court, and there's speculation the court could overturn the 1973 Roe decision.

The measure now goes to the House.