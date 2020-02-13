Idaho bill would ban transgender women athletes in schools

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn. Miller and Yearwood are among Connecticut transgender athletes who would be blocked from participating in girls sports under a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, by the families of three athletes. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker wants to ban transgender women athletes from participating in sports that align with their gender identity.

Boise State Public Radio reports that the bill by Idaho Falls Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt was introduced Wednesday in the House Education Committee.

It could add significant complications for state colleges and universities that are members of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

The NCAA requires its members to allow transgender athletes to participate in sports that align with their gender identity.

Ehardt said transgender athletes are acting as a "roadblock" to girls and women who want to play sports with their peers.

 
