Idaho broadband group urges state to expand rural service

An Idaho government study group has concluded that expanding access to broadband services in rural areas should be a top priority for the state.

The Lewiston Tribune reported Republican Gov. Brad Little created the broadband task force by executive order earlier this year and backed its findings.

The 39-member group encourages the state to focus on a broadband pilot project in north central Idaho, which it identifies as the largest underserved area in the state.

The group says less than 35% of households have broadband access in the region that includes Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis counties, along with Benewah County in the north and Adams County in the south.

The group also recommends updating the state broadband plan and forming a state broadband office.

