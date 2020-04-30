Idaho committee OKs $150 million of coronavirus rescue money

A committee helping oversee Idaho's share of the federal government's $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package has voted to distribute some of the money to local governments based on population.

The Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee also on Wednesday unanimously approved caps on how much state agencies will receive.

The recommendations that add up to about $150 million now go to Republican Gov. Brad Little for his consideration.

Little earlier this month formed the 14-member committee that's headed by his budget chief, Alex Adams.

When money starts coming out of the $1.25 billion fund, it will appear on the new Transparent Idaho website.