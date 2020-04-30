Idaho committee OKs $150 million of coronavirus rescue money

FILE - In this March 27, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package, at the White House in Washington, as from left, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., House Minority Kevin McCarthy of Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence, look on. Millions of Americans received government relief checks this week, and more are on the way. For some, the $1,200 payment gets them to a more comfortable place financially; for others, the money just gets them to next month. The relief payments are just one piece of a massive $2.2 trillion economic rescue package rolled out by the government to try and counter the devastating economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By  | 
Posted:

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A committee helping oversee Idaho's share of the federal government's $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package has voted to distribute some of the money to local governments based on population.

The Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee also on Wednesday unanimously approved caps on how much state agencies will receive.

The recommendations that add up to about $150 million now go to Republican Gov. Brad Little for his consideration.

Little earlier this month formed the 14-member committee that's headed by his budget chief, Alex Adams.

When money starts coming out of the $1.25 billion fund, it will appear on the new Transparent Idaho website.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus