Idaho company ordered to pay thousands in unpaid overtime

A federal agency has ordered an Idaho company to pay four employees tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid overtime and travel time after the company violated labor laws.

Idaho Statesman reports that an investigation by the U.S. Labor Department found that Intermountain Concrete Polishing paid employees straight-time rates for all the hours they worked, including workweeks that exceeded 40 hours.

Officials say the company also failed to record or compensate employees for travel time when they worked several hours away from their homes.

Federal officials say the floor polishing company must pay the four employees more than $47,000.