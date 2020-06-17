Idaho coronavirus spread linked to infected bar patrons

Health officials in southwestern Idaho say a coronavirus outbreak linked to patrons at six Boise bars has spread to 34 confirmed cases.

Officials said Tuesday that the infected bar patrons are mostly in their 20s and 30s, but they have spread the illness to household members.

Health officials also said Tuesday that they identified three more Boise bars where infected individuals visited, plus another bar in Meridian.

Eastern Idaho officials say an infected patron spent more than eight hours at a bar in Victor, and officials in west-central Idaho are tracking an outbreak linked to a grocery store in Washington County.