Idaho couple accused of violating order with yard sale

Authorities in Idaho have issued a citation to a resident they say was in violation of the governor's stay-at-home order after continuing with a yard sale despite warnings.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reported that Rathdrum Police Chief Tomi McLean said homeowner Christa Thompson asked authorities if the yard sale would be in violation and proceeded to post the sale information on Craigslist before being given a written warning.

Officers returned to the home to issue a citation.

Christa Thompson said she complied with police orders and didn't break any laws.

Violations of the governor's order are misdemeanors punishable by a possible six-month jail sentence or a $1,000 fine.