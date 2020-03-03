Idaho couple charged over illegally selling $3K in whisky

Idaho State Police have arrested a couple suspected of selling more than $3,000 worth of Scotch whisky from a Coeur d'Alene storage unit to undercover agents.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reported that Cynthia and John Bray each face felony charges of criminal conspiracy to sell liquor without a license and selling liquor without a license.

The Brays told authorities they were trying to get rid of over 100 boxes of Scotch from a storage unit where it was shipped because of trade disagreements, but instead shipped the boxes to Idaho and planned to sell it across the state without proper authorization.

They are scheduled to appear in court in March.