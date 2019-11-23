Idaho couple dies in Nevada plane crash

Two people died Friday when a Grumman American airplane crashed in a field near the Jackpot, Nev., airport in northeast Elko County just after takeoff, authorities said.

The man and the woman were from Idaho and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office will not release other identifying information until their identities are confirmed, Sgt. Nick Czegledi said.

The airplane appears to have taken off to the south, then banked to the east and crashed at about 5:39 p.m., Czegledi said. The two were the only people on the airplane and they died on impact, Czegledi said.

The cause of the crash was not known.

It appears the airplane was heading to Idaho.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation and Safety Board will investigate.

Jackpot is on U.S. 93 at the Idaho-Nevada border, about 67 miles north of Wells.