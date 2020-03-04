Idaho court date set for mother of two missing children

During a status hearing Wednesday, Kauai County Prosecutor Justin Kollar said a transport team is in Hawaii ready to pick up Lori Vallow sometime Wednesday.

Lori Vallow appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. A judge ruled that bail will remain at $5 million for Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, who was arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children. Vallow requested a hearing so the judge would consider a reduced bail. After the judge denied the request, her defense attorney, Craig De Costa, left, said she is waiving an extradition hearing, which had been scheduled for March 2. Kauai Prosecutor Justin Kollar said he will work with Idaho authorities on logistics for her departure. (Dennis FujimotoThe Garden Island via AP, Pool)

Vallow’s court appearance in Idaho has been set for Friday at 2 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse in Rexburg.

Vallow was arrested in Hawaii and faces multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of children, according to a criminal complaint filed in an Idaho court.

Vallow chose to waive extradition to "expediate her return there, so she can defend herself against these false accusations," attorney Craig De Costa said at a hearing Wednesday.

The missing children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, were last seen in September. Vallow and her husband fled Idaho when investigators started looking into their disappearance, police have said.

Rexburg police conducted a child welfare check in late Nov., after relatives told them no one had spoken to J.J. in two months. He last attended school Sept. 23, police said.