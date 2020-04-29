Idaho courts to increase remote, in-person hearings

The Idaho Supreme Court issued an updated emergency order allowing for more court hearings to be held starting Friday.

This order follows one made by the Idaho Supreme Court in March, limiting the number of hearings to be heard, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The south central Idaho Fifth Judicial District will be increasing the types of proceeds allowed under the new order, according to a news release.

Hearings may be conducted remotely and citizens are urged to contact their attorney or call their local County Clerk’s office to determine if their hearing will be conducted in-person or remotely.

While in a court facility, any person attending or participating in a court proceeding or doing court business must:

• Wear a mask covering their nose and mouth;

• Maintain an appropriate social distance of at least six (6) feet from all persons not living in their household;

• Comply with all court orders restricting the number of persons that may gather together

Local court contact information can be found at: http://www.5thjudicialdistrict.com/ or by calling the Trial Court Administrator’s Office at 208-736-4085.

Under the April 22 order, no jury trials will be permitted before Aug. 3., for criminal cases, or Oct. 5, for civil cases; the 21-day preliminary hearing requirement for out-of-custody defendants is waived during the effective dates of the order, among other stipulations.

Under the March 25 order, court operations were restricted to emergency operations and limited the number hearings, but included in-custody arraignments and preliminary hearings, civil protection orders, certain matters related to children and families, civil mental commitment proceedings, certain civil proceedings and drug-related evictions.

Read the new April 22 order here.

Read the March 25 Order here.